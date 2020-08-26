SM distributes food packs to PUV drivers in Pangasinan

The SM Foundation Inc. has distributed food packs to some 1,150 jeepney, utility vehicle (UV), and tricycle drivers in Pangasinan who were affected by the pandemic through its Operation Tulong Express (OPTE).

In an interview on Wednesday, SM public relations manager, Kristine Joy Santiago said each kalinga (care) food pack contains five kilograms of rice and other food essentials.

“OPTE is a social good program of SM Foundation in collaboration with SM Supermalls and SM Markets to address the needs of communities during calamities and crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic,” she said.

The beneficiaries were those from the communities along the SM malls in the province, she said.

“For Dagupan City, the beneficiaries were UV drivers who were at the SM transport terminal. The same in Rosales town and Urdaneta City; those operators who were entering SM’s transport terminal,” Santiago said.

The distribution took place last week.

Source: Philippines News Agency