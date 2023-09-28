‘Slow food’ promotes biodiversity, appreciation of farmers

Promoting "slow food" helps advance the advocacy for biodiversity conservation and appreciation of farmers who help grow the ingredients. On Thursday, the Department of Tourism (DOT) launched the 'Slow Food in Western Visayas' culinary and rural tourism event aimed at putting the region at the forefront of the development of the slow food travel program in the country. "Slow food" refers to dishes that are well-prepared, not in haste as opposed to fast food, and use locally sourced ingredients. "I think we have the most active community in the whole of the Philippines. We're not saying that we're the only established slow food in the country, there are others in other regions. But we have the most activities, we have the fastest growing community," DOT Regional Director for Western Visayas Crisanta Marlene Rodriquez said in an interview following the launching held at the Robinsons Place Jaro in this city. Rodriquez said people are used to having a fast-paced life and often resort to fast food for their meals as they no longer have time to prepare or source it from a good and clean environment. "So basically, slow food adheres to the principle of good, clean, and fair," she said. Slow food is good because it is well-prepared, clean and safe to consume, as well as favorable for the environment and the farmers, Rodriquez added. She said promoting slow food also plays a crucial role in tourism because the industry always has a food component. Rodriguez said the regional DOT office is developing itineraries advocating for slow food among tourists so they can experience and witness how the food is prepared and how ingredients are grown and farmed. The event will culminate on Friday with an exhibit of heritage and indigenous food, cooking demonstrations and cultural presentations highlighting the two-day launch. National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Regional Director Arecio Casing Jr. and representatives from the slow food community in Western Visayas graced the launching event

Source: Philippines News Agency