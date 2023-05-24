Slight delays seen in delivery of bivalent vax

The Department of Health (DOH) is gearing up for the rollout of the bivalent vaccines as it expects to receive the jabs by the end of the month amid the slight delays in the supposed arrival. Over 390,000 doses of donated bivalent vaccines that target certain coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) variants, like the Omicron, were supposed to arrive this week. The DOH-Bureau of International Health Cooperation (BIHC) said the delay is caused by permits that need to be coordinated, DOH officer-in-charge Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a statement Tuesday. "With regard to the preparation and implementation of the rollout of the bivalent vaccine, the Department Memorandum has already been signed and only waiting for its release," Vergeire said. "Rest assured that the Department of Health is exhausting all efforts to receive the vaccines by the end of the month." The first batch of bivalent vaccines was first scheduled for delivery in December 2022, then moved to March this year.

Source: Philippines News Agency