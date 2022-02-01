Slay try on Surigao Sur tribal leader blamed on NPA

A fun night turned bloody for a tribal leader in San Miguel, Surigao del Sur on Saturday night, with a colleague accusing the New People’s Army (NPA) of masterminding the shooting.

Adonis Alimboyong just came from a family gathering and was about to enter his house in Barangay Tina when the gunman shot him at about 10 p.m.

In a report Sunday, the Surigao del Sur Police Provincial Office said the bullet hit Alimboyong’s left hip and exited through his stomach.

The same bullet also hit a civilian, identified as Julieta Dumagyo, on her left leg.

Alimboyong remained at the San Miguel Community Hospital intensive care unit as of posting time while Dumagyo is already out of danger.

Datu Rico Maca, a fellow Indigenous People Mandatory Representative of San Miguel, condemned the NPA for the attack.

“There is no doubt that this aggression was done by the terrorist NPA rebels. Datu Alimboyong is among our tribal leaders who continue to fight NPA intrusion into our ancestral lands and the recruitment of our youth,” Maca told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Sunday.

Maca said Alimboyong was talking to a neighbor near his house, after attending his brother’s birthday celebration in Purok 1 of the same village, when the attack happened.

The Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency