Slain Kuwait OFW Jullebee Ranara’s family receives SSS benefits

The family of slain overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Jullebee Ranara has received Social Security System (SSS) benefits worth P100,000 after her death in Kuwait. The 35-year old Ranara was allegedly killed by her employer's son in January 2022. He abandoned her burned body in a desert. '[SSS] President and CEO Rolando Ledesma Macasaet handed over proceeds of benefit claims to Norlynda Cabiles, mother and SSS beneficiary of slain [OFW], Jullebee Ranara, last March 22, 2023,' said the SSS in a statement on Friday. According to the SSS, the amount covers death and funeral benefits, as well as financial assistance from SSS officials and employees. 'Considering the sacrifices being made by our OFWs by working in a foreign country and being away from their families for a long period of time, it is very important that they have an active SSS membership which will help them and their families in times of contingencies,' Macasaet said. Ranara's death prompted condemnation from government officials, leading to calls for a deployment ban to Kuwait given the gruesome killing.

Source: Philippines News Agency