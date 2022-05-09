﻿Slain ASG member yields bomb components after Basilan clash

Troops recovered bomb components following a clash that resulted in the death of an Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) member in Basilan province, a top police official said Monday.

Brig. Gen. Franco Simoborio, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) director, said the slain ASG fighter, 34-year-old Adzhar Alih Anding, was killed in an encounter with the Army’s Special Forces around 3:10 a.m. Saturday in Barangay Baluno, Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province.

Simborio said the troops recovered from the slain ASG member bomb components consisting of a kilogram of C4 explosive, six blasting caps, four nine-volt batteries, one digital timer, iron fillings, and electric wires.

Government troops also recovered a motorcycle, two cellular phones, a .45 caliber pistol with seven rounds of ammunition, PHP5,000 cash, empty .45 caliber shells, 9mm pistol and 5.56mm caliber ammunition.

Meanwhile, Joint Task Force (JTF)-Basilan troops recovered an M-16 Armalite rifle and more than a hundred rounds of ammunition Saturday in Barangay Bohe Suyak, Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan.

Brig. Gen. Domingo Gobway, JTF-Basilan commander, said Monday the firearm was recovered by the joint team of the 64th Infantry Battalion and 5th Scout Ranger Battalion who responded to a report of indiscriminate firing in Bohe Suyak.

Gobway said the suspect, identified as Amil Palu, fled upon sensing the arrival of the troops.

