Skirmish kills 1 NPA rebel in Agusan Norte

communist New People’s Army (NPA) rebel was killed during a 10-minute firefight in the hinterlands of Sitio Tacub, Barangay Rizal in Buenavista, Agusan del Norte over the weekend.

In a statement on Sunday, the 23rd Infantry Battalion (23IB) said its troops were conducting a combat operation on Friday night when they encountered at least five NPA rebels.

The rebels abandoned their position during the firefight, leaving behind their dead comrade.

The 23IB troopers also recovered from the encounter site a cal.30 Carbine, 10 packs of ammonium nitrate, a bandolier, and a magazine of Carbine with three rounds of live ammunition.

“The identity of the slain NPA rebel is still being determined while our troops are conducting pursuit operations,” the 23IB said.

The rebels were led by a certain Rene Villa (alias Jokol) of the Platoon Sagay, Sub-Regional Committee 3, North Central Mindanao Regional Committee of the NPA.

Lt. Col. Jeffrey Balingao, 23IB chief, sent his condolences to the family of the deceased and called on the remaining NPA rebels in Agusan del Norte to “lay down their arms and return to the mainstream society.”

He assured they will assist rebels who intend to surrender and avail of the programs and services of government agencies and local government units.

Source: Philippines News Agency