SKDS: COMPANIES YET TO RECEIVE FLEET CARDS TOLD TO KEEP RECEIPTS FOR CASH REFUND

KUALA LUMPUR: Public transport companies and those transporting goods which have obtained the Subsidised Diesel Regulation System (SKDS) approval but have yet to receive their fleet cards from fuel retailers are required to keep their diesel purchase receipts from tomorrow. Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said this is to enable cash refund claims to be made with the Finance Ministry in accordance with the application procedure to be announced later. "In line with the announcement by the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will enforce the new diesel price of RM3.35 per litre at fuel stations in Peninsular Malaysia from June 10, 2024 midnight. "A total of 33 types of public and goods transport vehicles will continue to enjoy subsidised diesel through the use of fleet cards under SKDS,' he said in a statement today. Armizan also urged transport companies that are eligible but have yet to apply for subsidised diesel approval to do so immediately at https://mysubsidi.kpdn.gov.my and then apply for a fleet card from the preferred fuel company. In addition, Armizan said all existing directives and regulations related to the sale of diesel are still in force and applicable with the announcement of the new diesel price. Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan today announced that the price of diesel at all retail stations in the Peninsula is set at RM3.35 per litre effective 12.01 am on Monday (June 10). He said this is the unsubsidised market price based on the May 2024 average according to the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula. The fixed price and implementation of targeted diesel subsidy would see the government save RM4 billion per year, besides strengthening the country's financial position in the long run. Source: BERNAMA News Agency