SK exec nabbed for ECQ violation in NegOr town

A member of the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) in Zamboanguita, Negros Oriental was arrested on Tuesday for alleged violation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) imposed in the province to prevent local transmission of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

A report from the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) identified the SK councilman as Rogen Clavicillas Mamigo, 22, male, single, and a resident of Barangay Poblacion Zamboanguita.

Initial police investigation said he was arrested for “serious disobedience to (an) Agent of Person in Authority in relation to Republic Act 11332 or “An Act Providing Policies and Prescribing Procedures on Surveillance and Response to Notifiable Diseases, Epidemics and Health Events of Public Health Concern”.

The suspect who was driving a motorcycle, together with his backrider, Nathaniel Garcia, were caught in the act of roaming around town, not wearing helmets and face masks, around 9:25 a.m.

The motorcycle also had a temporary plate number.

Personnel from the Zamboanguita police station, who were conducting mobile patrol along the national highway in the town proper spotted them, When the suspects were asked to stop, they sped away, prompting the police to give chase.

When lawmen caught up with them, Mamigo was arrested but Garcia managed to run and has remained at large.

The SK “kagawad”, is now under detention at the police station.

Under the ECQ guidelines, a motorcycle driver is allowed to travel provided that the person is wearing a helmet and a face m

Source: Philippines News Agency