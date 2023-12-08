Six Arrested for Illegal Fishing in Negros Oriental Marine Protected Area

Vallehermoso, Negros Oriental - Police and Bantay Dagat (fish wardens) arrested six individuals from Cebu province early Thursday for illegal fishing in a marine protected area in Vallehermoso, Negros Oriental. Lt. Stephen Polinar, deputy chief of the Police Community Affairs and Development Unit of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office, reported that the arrests occurred around 4:20 a.m. in the seawaters off Barangay Puan. The suspects, four from Balamban town, one from Toledo City, and another from Cebu City, were caught allegedly using compressor hoses and spear guns to catch fish within the protected zone.

According to Philippines News Agency, the suspects were spotted by a seaborne patrol inside the marine protected area. Charges are being prepared against them for violating the Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998, as amended by Republic Act 10654. They are currently detained at the Vallehermoso police station. Confiscated items include a motorboat with an 18-horsepower engine, an air compressor with hoses, spear guns, and other fishing gear.