SITI NORSYAKILA’S TAILORING BUSINESS UNAFFECTED DESPITE ONLINE COMPETITION

GUA MUSANG, The abundance of ready-made baju raya available online has no impact on the livelihood of Siti Norsyakila Kamarzaman, a 35-year-old Orang Asli seamstress from the Temiar community. Originally from Kampung Lambok in the Kuala Betis Resettlement Scheme (RPS), Siti Norsyakila said most of her clients still placed orders for baju raya, and the number had doubled from the previous year, prompting her to hire an assistant. 'This year, I have received orders for over 60 pairs of baju raya, compared to just 30 in regular months,' she told reporters in Kampung Lambok today. The seamstress with 15 years of experience noted that clients still depend on her skill for alterations because not all clothing bought online precisely fits the buyer's body size. Siti Norsyakila, who received guidance and assistance from the Department of Orang Asli Development and the Department of Community Development, also caters to male customers by taking orders for sewing kurta and baju Melayu. According to her, the fee f or sewing baju kurung starts from RM40 per pair, while men's attire ranges between RM35 to RM80 per pair, depending on the design. 'Most of my customers are residents of Kuala Betis RPS and outsiders who place orders through postal services,' she said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency