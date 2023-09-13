SIPMA AN OPPORTUNITY FOR ATHLETES TO SHOWCASE THEIR TALENT – FADHLINA

The Malaysian Educational Institutions Games (SIPMA) provides students from higher learning institutions an opportunity to showcase their talent and excel in the field of sports said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Fadhlina said the healthy competition at the 8th SIPMA provided vast opportunities to unearth talented athletes who went on to excel on the international stage, like National sprinters Khairul Hafiz Jantan and Muhammad Aqil Yasmin, as well as swimmers Welson Sim and Tia'a Faang Der.

She added that SIPMA would always be a platform to gather the best athletes from Higher Learning Institutions and Education Ministry to showcase their talent against athletes who have already attained international status because every team that competes in the game will register their best athletes.

The Ministry of Education (KPM) and the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) have always succeeded in unearthing talented athletes from their respective ministries through SIPMA and enable them to create a name for themselves on the international stage,” she said when opening the 9th SIPMA Games here tonight.

Fadhlina added that the 9th SIPMA themed “SIPMA A Catalyst for National Unity” is a clarion call to the aspiration of the government to focus on the nation’s unity.

“A large gathering like this will certainly provide a good opportunity for students to interact among each and get to know more about each others background since they come from various districts, states, various races as well.

“If there was a retaining wall of ignorance of each other due to their race, place of stay or culture, this will be the best platform to overcome all hurdles and preserve unity,” she said.

SIPMA 2023 scheduled from Sept 10 to 17, is being held at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), here and involves eight sports councils under KPM and KPT.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency