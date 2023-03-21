Sipalay City showcases unique, colorful kites in ‘Burangoy’ fest

The southern Negros city of Sipalay, dubbed the "Kite Tourism Capital of the Philippines", will promote this traditional Filipino culture by showcasing various types made of biodegradable materials during the 9th Burangoy Tourism Kite Festival. The festival, to run from March 23 to 26 and which name was derived from the words 'burador' or kite, and 'barungoy' a local term for flying fish, is the first to be held after Sipalay was conferred the title by the Kite Association of the Philippines (KAP) for its "enduring commitment in promoting the traditional Filipino kite culture as an annual tourism activity" during the culmination of the event's eight edition last year. "We are very excited to again witness the Poblacion Beach filled with beautiful and colorful kites during the kite flying competition of the 9th Burangoy Tourism Kite Festival," the City Tourism Development and Promotion Office headed by Supervising Tourism Officer Jerick Lacson said in its announcement on Tuesday. Categories of the kite flying competition, which will be held on March 25, include Flat Kites, with a local design called "guryon", and Barungoy or Flying Fish Kites, showcasing 2D or 3D flying fish-themed kites, which are open only to Sipalay-based individual participants. Others are Figure Kites, featuring Philippine animal figures, and 3D Geometric Kites, both open to all with no age limit. The top three winners in each category will receive cash prizes while special awards will be given for the Biggest Kite, Longest Kite, and Most Unique Kite. Earlier this month, 32 children and youths joined the kite-making workshop organized by the City Tourism Development and Promotion Office together with the KAP. The participants learned kite-making techniques from local master kite makers Lyster James Dingcong, Cris Rosales and Joenit Bescaser. Lacson had earlier said Sipalay promotes sustainable tourism by showcasing the kite festival as a family-friendly activity, kite flying as an eco-friendly sport, and kite making as a venue to promote local arts and culture. "The kite itself is our symbol of hope to soar high and recover from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and Typhoon Odette,' he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency