Sipalay City releases sea turtle hatchlings found in beach resort

BACOLOD CITY: Some 53 sea turtle hatchlings found in a beach resort in Sipalay City, Negros Occidental were released Monday by the city's Bantay Dagat personnel. Edsel Toledo, coordinator of the Bantay Dagat Task Force, said they came to document the event after the management of Saka-Saka Beach Resort located in Barangay Nauhang informed them about it. The hatchlings were found by the staff and guests at around 2 a.m., and they placed them in a tub with seawater. 'Together with the staff of the City Agriculture Office, we came over to document and release the hatchlings,' Toledo said in a statement. He noted that the sea turtle hatchlings probably saw the lights of the resort immediately as they are usually attracted to the first light they see. 'We informed the staff and guests of the importance of these sea creatures in the ecosystem. The presence of sea turtles indicates a healthy and clean environment,' Toledo said. In February last year, Bantay Dagat personnel also released 45 sea turtle hatchling s at Poblacion Beach, after they found the nest end of November 2022 and secured it until the eggs hatched. Also in January last year, they released two batches of hatchlings to their natural habitat. These included 82 baby turtles with nests at the local conservation area in Barangay 5 and 22 hatchlings also released along the shoreline of Barangay Nauhang. Source: Philippines News Agency