Sipalay City bans tourists, non-essential travelers for 17 days

The City of Sipalay in Negros Occidental has imposed a moratorium on tourism-related and non-essential travel in the southern city starting Friday to curb the increasing local transmission of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the province.

The directive, which will be in effect until August 31, is provided in Executive Order (EO) 2020-033 issued by Mayor Maria Gina Lizares.

During the 17-day moratorium, tourists from outside Sipalay cannot enter the city.

“The local Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) recommended the imposition of this moratorium to give the anti-Covid-19 operations lead time in preparing for the local transmission that has already affected several towns and cities in the province,” Lizares said in a statement.

“All pre-booked accommodations of tourists covered by the duration of the moratorium shall be rebooked by the resorts and accommodation establishments.”

Also not permitted to enter the city are those coming to visit relatives and friends, attend church activities, process school transactions, conduct house-to-house retail selling, as well as non-resident property owners and deliveries of construction supplies to private constructions.

Authorized persons outside residence (APORs) from private and government agencies or offices scheduled to arrive in Sipalay during the period of the moratorium are also not allowed.

Since the order prohibits travelers coming from declared high-risk areas to enter the city, residents working and residing in areas, such as Bacolod City, are enjoined not to travel back to Sipalay until the moratorium is lifted.

“We are asking for the understanding of affected residents and frequent travelers of Sipalay. This travel moratorium is ultimately for their safety and security,” Lizares said.

On the other hand, allowed to enter Sipalay are persons coming from non-high-risk areas who have transactions with open establishments, medical-related appointments, and government transactions.

Sipalay residents employed in non-high-risk areas and non-residents from non-high-risk areas, who are employed in the city are permitted to enter.

Acknowledging that the moratorium will directly affect Sipalay’s thriving tourism industry, Lizares said the city government and the IATF would assist employees of affected resorts and accommodation establishments.

“According to the data, since we reopened for tourists last June, most visitors came from cities that have reported local transmissions in their barangays and workplaces,” she said.

In the previous EO 2020-023, Lizares allowed the resumption of tourist activities in select areas in Sipalay as Negros Occidental shifted to modified general community quarantine starting June 1.

Called “The Jewel of Sugar Island”, Sipalay, located about 175 km. south of Bacolod, is known for its white-sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, and breathtaking dive sites, which attract both foreign and domestic tourists.

Source: Philippines News Agency