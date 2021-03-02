Sinopharm applies for EUA of Covid-19 vaccine in PH

Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopharm has filed an application for emergency use authorization (EUA) for its Covid-19 vaccines before the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Philippines.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the EUA means the approval of Sinopharm vaccines can be issued in as fast as 21 days.

“It has been filed. They have already filed with the FDA an application for EUA for Sinopharm vaccine,” Roque said in a press conference in Manila.

FDA Director General Eric Domingo has yet to confirm Sinopharm's EUA application.

On Feb. 22, Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte prefers to get inoculated with the Sinopharm vaccine.

FDA granted Duterte's security detail a compassionate permit for the use of 10,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine last month.

The Presidential Security Group admitted to vaccinating some of its members in September and October 2020.

Roque said Duterte is also qualified to receive vaccine shots from Sinopharm under the compassionate use license since he is the commander-in-chief of the military.

Since the Sinopharm has filed its application, it remains to be seen whether Duterte would wait for the FDA’s EUA before receiving his shot or get the jab under compassionate use.

“It will take around 21 days more or less for the FDA to act on the application that has been filed today so hindi ko po alam (I don’t know) when the legal opinion of the Malacañang legal office will come out on whether or not he can have his shot under the compassionate use, so whichever comes first,” he said.

Currently, Duterte’s possible inoculation with the Sinopharm vaccine under the compassionate use license is being studied by the Malacañang legal office.

Source: Philippines News Agency