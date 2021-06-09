Sinch AB (publ): Sinch announces revised financial leverage policy

Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH

The Board of Sinch AB (publ) today announces a change to the company’s financial leverage policy. The new policy is as follows:

Sinch’s target is that net debt over time shall be below 3.5 times adjusted EBITDA (measured on a rolling twelve month basis).

The phrase ‘over time’ means that leverage may temporarily exceed the targeted level in the near term following an acquisition. Before today’s announcement, the policy was that net debt over time shall be below 2.5 times adjusted EBITDA (measured on a rolling twelve month basis).

Sinch’s other financial targets remain unchanged:

Growth in adjusted EBITDA per share shall be 20 per cent per year.

Dividend policy: The Board continues to see good growth opportunities through acquisitions over the next few years, and therefore proposes that the company’s earnings primarily are reinvested.

Oscar Werner, CEO, comments on the revised policy: “Sinch has made a number of successful acquisitions that have increased our profitability, strengthened our product offering, and broadened our customer base. We see continued opportunities to make further value-accretive acquisitions also in the future, and our revised leverage policy makes us better placed to execute on our M&A strategy”.

