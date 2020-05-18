Sinas stays as NCRPO chief amid Covid-19 crisis: Gamboa

Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas will remain as Metro Manila police chief despite facing criminal charges over his birthday celebration that allegedly violated quarantine protocols, the country’s top cop said Monday.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa, said this is due to the situation brought by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“I hope the public would understand kasi nandito tayo sa ganito nga, may emergency situation [because we are in an emergency situation]. Siya yung nag-establish nung mga naunang quarantine facilities [He established the first quarantine facilities] (in the region),” Gamboa said in a radio interview.

He added that the campaign against illegal drugs and gambling has been intensified under Sinas’ watch.

“I hope ma-validate ito ng publiko na indeed walang, nangyaring suhulan pagdating sa illegal gambling dito sa NCR (National Capital Region) [I hope the public validate that no bribery happened as far as the campaign against illegal gambling is concerned here in the NCR],” he added.

Aside from Sinas, 18 other police officers are facing charges of violation of City Ordinance No. 12, series of 2020, which imposes mandatory wearing of face masks and physical distancing, and Republic Act 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act, filed by the PNP-Internal Affairs Service (IAS) before the Taguig City Prosecutors’ Office on Friday.

Once found guilty, Gamboa assured that the police officers would be suspended and face forfeiture of pay.

He, meanwhile, bared a reshuffle of ranking police officials of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) because some of their personnel have been assigned in Camp Crame.

Due to their exemplary performance in the NCRPO, Col. Arthur Bisnar was named as Acting Director of the PNP Retirement and Benefits Administration Service (PRBS) while Col. Maria Leonora Camarao was designated as director of the PNP Recruitment and Selection Service (PRSS).

This resulted in a major revamp in the NCRPO which include nine police officials:

-Col. Randy Glenn G. Silvio, officer-in-charge of the NCRPO Regional Mobile Force Battalion;

-Col. Rodel A. Pastor, acting chief of the Regional Personnel and Records Management Division;

-Col. Hector U. Grijaldo Jr., Secretary of the Chief Regional Staff;

-Col. Rogelio P. Simon, acting chief of the Regional Operations Division;

-Col. Bernard R. Yang, officer-in-charge of the Makati City Police;

-Col. Juan B. Añonuevo, deputy director for administration of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD);

-Col. Enrico Vargas, Southern Police District (SPD) deputy district director for operations;

-Col. Raul M. Tacaca, QCPD chief district directorial staff;

-Col. Ferdinand Navarro, QCPD deputy district director for operations.

Sinas, meanwhile, said the reassignment, which takes effect on Sunday, aims to give recognition and appreciation for the exemplary service rendered by these officers during their tenure in their previous offices.

“Moreover, it aims to boost the morale of, and encourage the men and women of the NCRPO to continue to work hard for the betterment of their career as public servants,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency