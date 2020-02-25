Sinas meets NCMF head to clear ‘profiling’ issue

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief, Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, on Monday, met with National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) Secretary Saidamen Pangarungan in a bid to clear issues stemming from the memorandum on the alleged profiling of Muslim students which went viral on social media.

During the meeting at the NCMF Central Office in Quezon City, Sinas said the police force does not intend to harm or cause anxiety to anybody and said the memorandum was already recalled.

He also presented previous and current programs and projects of NCRPO for Filipino Muslims.

The meeting also served as a platform for NCRPO and NCMF to communicate, suggest, share ideas and come up with the best programs for the Muslim brethren.

One of these programs is the NCRPO's "Cultural Sensitivity Training" which will start on Thursday.

The three day training aims to help non Muslim NCRPO personnel further understand and appreciate Muslim beliefs, culture, and traditions.

The NCRPO commits to keep moving forward towards promoting harmony, good partnership, and fair governance within the Metro," Sinas said.

Over the weekend, Philippine National Police, Gen. Archie Gamboa reminded police officials to be mindful in issuing directives to avoid misinterpretations.

He acknowledged the importance of the freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution and clarified that the alleged profiling of different groups in Metro Manila was a "misinterpretation".

