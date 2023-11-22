Simulations boost skills of Caraga cops in emergency scenarios

The Police Regional Office in Caraga Region (PRO-13) completed a daylong simulation exercise on Tuesday to improve their readiness for various emergencies, an official said. In a phone interview on Wednesday, Major Jennifer Omiter, the PRO-13 information office chief, said the simulation exercises involved three different situations, including robbery, bombing, and burning incidents. 'The scenarios presented during the exercises tested the capabilities and response readiness of the different PR)-13 field units,' Omiter said. The simulation of a robbery situation took place in Libjo, Dinagat Islands, involving the local police office and personnel of the 1303rd Mobile Force Company. On the other hand, the burning incident simulation was conducted in Barangay Consuelo, Bunawan, Agusan del Sur, and involved the local police force. Likewise, the Butuan City Police Office, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Canine Unit, the Regional Forensic Unit, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and the Philippine Ports Auth ority also participated in a simulation exercise on a bombing incident held at the Masao Port in Barangay Lumbocan. Brig. Gen. Kirby John Kraft, the PRO-134 director, acknowledged the participation of the various units in the exercises, citing that the activity was done to ensure public safety in the region against criminality and terroristic activities. Source: Philippines News Agency