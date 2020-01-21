Simplify procedures to accomplish more tasks, Gamboa to cops

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa on Tuesday ordered police officers to apply work simplification methods to accomplish more tasks.

Work simplification is the conscious seeking of the simplest, easiest, and quickest method of doing work. We should accomplish more tasks within a given amount of time, Gamboa told police personnel during his thanksgiving lunch at Camp Crame.

Gamboa encouraged the implementation of streamlined work process flow with three strategies.

First, we can start by reducing the summary hearing process to solve administrative cases from 60 days to 15 days, he said.

Stressing that the use of technology should be embraced, Gamboa said he wants to fast-track the Information and Communications Technology Master Plan of the PNP to deter crimes.

He said this is to achieve the Secured, Mobile, AI-driven, Real-time Technology-driven (SMART) policing to deliver effective and efficient crime prevention and crime solution services to the external and internal stakeholders of the PNP.

Gamboa also said the police force should change ineffective strategies, adopt best practices and build on the gains of effective policies and programs guided by the expected organizational outcome of the PNP.

To gain more accomplishments we should always look on the practical solutions and solving problems in the most effective and efficient possible way, he noted.

Gamboa said he wants less human intervention in the recruitment and selection process of police officers and vowed to strengthen the PNP Training Institute which serves as the primary training ground for aspiring policemen.

He underscored the no-take policy, in which no policeman should accept money from whatever form or material to rid out bribery in the PNP.

He also noted the importance of proper decorum among PNP personnel, stressing that every cop should wear proper uniform.

Gamboa also said erring PNP personnel will be reprimanded, castigated or dismissed from the service if necessary.

Do not be counted in the statistics of three policemen dismissed from the service daily. Likewise, as to personnel who are associated with illegal drugs, they will be treated with severe punishment, he said.

Gamboa reiterated the need for policemen to be physically fit throughout their service in the PNP by following the BMI.

The Revitalized Physical Conditioning and Combat Sports Program has been put in place for the PNP personnel to achieve a normal body mass index (BMI). The BMI is also embodied in the Health Service IMPLAN in line with the revitalized PNP internal cleansing program.

This will be one of my focus directives and it will be one of the bases in rating the unit commanders. For those who are overweight, I hope this could be one of your driving forces to hit the gym and start a healthy living. Being disciplined is the key, he said.

On Monday, Gamboa took his oath and received his four-star rank before President Rodrigo Duterte who also led the distribution of calamity assistance to families affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano in Sto. Tomas, Batangas.

He was named PNP officer-in-charge in October 2019 after then retired PNP chief Oscar Albayalde relinquished his post in the midst of the "ninja cops" controversy.

Source: Philippines News Agency