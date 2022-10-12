SIM registration law marks new era on digital security: solons

Two members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday took pride in the enactment of the measure mandating the registration of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards after it was signed into law by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo Duterte and Benguet lone district Rep. Eric Yap filed the measure on the first day of the 19th Congress as House Bill 506, before it was substituted by House Bill 14.

“We are now entering a new era marked by innovations on digital security. The Sim Card Registration Act is landmark legislation that will be part of our history books. This is not like any other measure (e.g. renaming of roads and other infrastructures) – it shall have a direct impact on our day-to-day lives,” Duterte said in a statement.

The Davao City lawmaker said that amid the proliferation of mobile phone scams and data breach, the measure on SIM card registration “is the only way to go”.

“It is envisioned that our national security will be further strengthened through this legislation, as it shall assist law enforcement agencies in resolving crimes involving the use of mobile phone units,” Duterte said.

The two authors of the measure expressed great optimism that this would succeed as they gave assurance that this new law would work effectively having enough provisions on confidentiality and non-disclosure of information, sufficient enough to protect the identity of every individual.

“With the passage of this measure, we are made accountable with the use of our sim cards. Your SIM card, now connected to your identity. But worry not, this law provides provisions on Confidentiality and Non-Disclosure of Information which prohibit disclosure of any information, unless upon subpoena or lawful order or written request in relation to an ongoing investigation, that a particular number requested is used in the commission of a crime,” Yap assured.

Yap, meanwhile, urged Filipinos to register their SIM cards once registration has been established by Public Telecommunications Entities (PTEs).

“Failure to do so within 180 days from the effectivity of this law will result in deactivation. Let us do our part as Filipinos,” Yap said

Source: Philippines News Agency