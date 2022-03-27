﻿‘Signs’ point to PRRD endorsing Marcos: Baste

LAKAS-Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD) vice presidential candidate Mayor Sara Duterte’s brother, Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Z. Duterte, on Sunday acknowledged the “signs” regarding their father’s possible endorsement of UniTeam’s presidential hopeful former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“Hindi pa natin alam [kung i-eendorse], but there are signs na. Nakita na natin [ang] PDP-Laban, nag-release na ng statement na (We still don’t know if he will endorse, but there are signs already. We saw the PDP-Laban already released a statement that) they’re supporting BBM so I hope the President will express his support to BBM,” Baste said in an ambush interview after the proclamation rally of local candidates led by Governor Jun Tamayo at Polomolok gymnasium.

He was referring to the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan’s (PDP-Laban) recent endorsement of Marcos, Sara’s running mate in the May 9 elections.

Asked if he would prefer that his father, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, endorse Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) standard-bearer, Baste answered, “Of course.”

Baste said Marcos is actually dominating the surveys in Davao.

“As far as I know sa Davao mataas talaga siya (he is leading). More than 80 percent, 85 percent. We’re trying to push for 90,” said Baste, who represented Mayor Sara during the UniTeam rally here where he received a rockstar treatment like Marcos from thousands of UniTeam supporters.

The audience gave a warm welcome not only to Marcos and Baste Duterte but to the UniTeam senatorial slate members who showed up that include Mark Villar, Herbert Bautista, Gibo Teodoro, Jinggoy Estrada, Rodante Marcoleta, Larry Gadon, and Migz Zubiri.

Tamayo, PFP president, made clear in his speech what is at stake in the upcoming elections.

“Pag nagkataon na si Bongbong Marcos ang maging presidente, si Sara Duterte ang maging bise presidente, at nanalo ang lahat ng senador na ito, hindi ko alam kung ano ang development at progreso na darating sa probinsya ng (If Bongbong Marcos become president, Sara Duterte wins vice president, and all these senators win also, I don’t know what kind of development and progress will come to province of) South Cotabato,” Tamayo said in campaigning for Marcos, Duterte and UniTeam senatorial candidates in a jampacked gymnasium here.

“Ang kailangan lamang natin ngayon, ang tanging kailangan lang natin ngayon, ay magkaisa tayo at sabay-sabay nating iluluklok ang UniTeam dito sa probinsya ng (What we need now is to unite and let’s vote UniTeam here in the province of) South Cotabato,” Tamayo added.

Before the Polomolok rally, Marcos was greeted with the warmest welcome by the people during the mini rally at General Santos City Hall.

Tamayo hosted a meet-and-greet and lunch with South Cotabato local officials for UniTeam candidates led by Marcos at PFP Headquarters at JC Hotel and Convention Center in Tupi town.

A UniTeam rally at the open field of South Cotabato Sports Complex in Koronadal City is also scheduled for late Sunday afternoon.

Source: Philippines News Agency