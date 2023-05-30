Signal No. 2 still up in Batanes as Betty moves northward

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 remains hoisted over Batanes, while some areas in Northern Luzon are still under Signal No. 1, the weather bureau said Tuesday. In its 5 p.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Signal No. 1 is still hoisted over the northern and eastern portions of Isabela (Santo Tomas, Santa Maria, Quezon, San Mariano, Dinapigue, Delfin Albano, San Pablo, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, Tumauini, Cabagan, Palanan, Quirino, Divilacan, Gamu, Maconacon, Naguilian, Mallig), Apayao, the eastern portion of Ilocos Norte (Piddig, Bangui, Vintar, Marcos, Pagudpud, Banna, Adams, Carasi, Dingras, Solsona, Dumalneg, Nueva Era), the northern portion of Kalinga (City of Tabuk, Balbalan, Pinukpuk, Rizal), the northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong), and Cagayan including Babuyan Islands. Batanes may continue to experience minor to moderate impacts caused by gale-force winds, while areas under TCWS No. 1 will experience strong breeze to near gale strength winds. Typhoon Betty continues to slowly move northward, and was last tracked 315 km east of Basco, Batanes. It packs maximum sustained winds of 150 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 185 kph. PAGASA expects Betty to continue heading northward over the waters east of Batanes until Wednesday, and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday. Betty is also forecast to weaken into a severe tropical storm either late Thursday or early Friday. The weather disturbance, however, is forecast to enhance the southwest monsoon until Friday. This may trigger heavy rainfall over Occidental Mindoro, Antique and the northern part of Palawan. Flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible in these areas, PAGASA said.

Source: Philippines News Agency