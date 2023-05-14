SIBLINGS NADZMAR, SHAHDAN SUKARNO WIN LABUAN’S 51.2KM ROUND ISLAND KAYAK CHALLENGE 2023

Siblings, Nadzmar Sukarno and Shahdan Sukarno from Labuan Canoe Association emerged champions in the men’s doubles of the 25th series Labuan Round Island Kayak Challenge 2023 that ended Sunday.

The Labuan duo recorded a time of 5:56:44s and took home the cash prize of RM4,800.

Nazmar and Shahdan were also the winners of the men’s doubles category in the 24th Labuan Round Island Kayak Challenge in 2019.

The Labuan Round Island Kayak Challenge is one of the three main events of the 25th Labuan International Sea Challenge 2023, with participants from across Malaysia and other countries.

The winners of the mixed doubles category were Nusaibah Syahida Ibrahim and Mohd Azlan Ibrahim from Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL A - 6:07:23s), Jiana Tosawi and Nedzfar Sukarno of Labuan Canoe Association came in second (6:15:28s) while Halizam Md Sarudin and Lee Shu Na also from Labuan Canoe Association won third placing (6:19:17s).

The males singles open category was won by Putrajaya Canoe Association canoeist Mohd Noh Parmin with a time of 5:55:52s, Mohamad Nazrin Najib from KL Canoe Association (second place - 6:11:28s) and Freddy Anggang from Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) got third place after clocking 6:18:48s.

Labuan Corporation chief executive officer Rithuan Ismail presented the prizes.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency