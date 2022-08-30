Siblings nabbed with P13.6-M shabu in NegOcc

Joint police operatives arrested two drug personalities and seized about two kilograms of suspected shabu during a buy-bust in Barangay Lantad, Silay City in Negros Occidental on Sunday, a report of the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas (PRO-6) showed.

The suspects were identified as siblings Angie Dumdumaya, 30, and Angielyn Dumdumaya, 25, both tagged as high-value individuals.

In a statement, Brig. Gen. Leo Francisco, regional director of PRO-6, commended the operating units and directed them to conduct a deeper investigation to identify the cohorts of the suspects.

“Congratulations on this huge accomplishment in our campaign against illegal drugs in the region. May this arrest serve as a stern warning to those who still engage in illegal drug activities to better stop and submit yourself to authorities,” he added.

Initial police report said that at around 10:05 a.m., the suspects sold a sachet of the prohibited substance worth PHP30,000 to an undercover policeman at their residence in Sitio Dapdap.

Operatives then seized from the possession of the siblings five transparent plastic sachets of shabu, weighing about 2,010 grams, with an estimated value of PHP13.668 million.

Each gram of shabu is being sold for PHP6,800.

The operation was jointly conducted by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit-Western Visayas, and the Silay City Police Station, which now has the custody of the suspects, who will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency