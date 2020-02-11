Sibal new Army acting chief for reservist, retiree affairs

Col. Francis Carter Sibal formally assumed as the new Philippine Army (PA) acting assistant chief of staff for reservist and retiree affairs (OG 9) on Monday.

PA chief of staff Brig. Gen. Rowen Tolentino led the change of office ceremony at the PA Headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, where Sibal replaced Col. Danilo CariAo, who will be assuming as the new deputy chief of the Tarlac based Training and Doctrine Command.

Prior to his appointment, Sibal served as the executive officer and deputy chief of the PA's Office of the Assistant Chief of Staff for Reservist and Retiree Affairs.

Sibal finished his Armed Forces of the Philippines Command and General Staff Course (AFP CGSC) in 2013.

He also holds a master's degree in Public Management Major in Development Security from the Development Academy of the Philippines.

Meanwhile, among the OG 9's accomplishments under CariAo's leadership were the commissioning of 391 reserve officers and the membership of 134,048 enlisted individuals to the Reserve Force.

The PA was also able to conduct its first Philippine Military Reserve Component's Mobilization Exercise (MoBex) and activate its 906th Community Defense Center (Provisional) as well as the 9th RCDG, Army Reserve Command.

We did our best under the prevailing circumstances to make things happen not only in sustaining the development of the Reserve Force, as part of the total force concept in times of war and expand the capability and capacity of Ready Reserve Units for disaster response as well as its function to internal security operations, CariAo said.

