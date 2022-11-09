Siargao town gets 2.4K seedlings from mining firm

Burgos municipality in Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte, is a recipient of some 2,400 seedlings of both fruit-bearing and non-fruit-bearing trees from a mining company.

In a statement on Monday, Burgos town acknowledged the Hinatuan Mining Corporation-Taganaan Nickel Project (HMC-TNP) for the donation that will help the municipality strengthen its environmental programs.

“The 2,400 seedlings were received through the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office on Sunday afternoon,” it said.

The seedlings, released through the HMC-TNP’s annual environment protection and enhancement program, were handed over by Francisco Aranes Jr., the firm’s resident manager, to Burgos Mayor Angie Arcena.

Most of the donated seedlings will be planted at the watershed areas in Burgos town, including the sites that were damaged during the onslaught of Typhoon Odette in December last year.

Tree seedlings will also be planted at the town’s proposed Forest Park.

Source: Philippines News Agency