Siargao lagoon ecosystem to undergo 1-month rehab

BUTUAN CITY: The famous Sugba Lagoon in Siargao Island's town of Carmen in Surigao del Norte province will be temporarily off-limits from visitors for one month for its annual environmental rehabilitation. The temporary closure of the sought-after tourist spot in Siargao will commence on Wednesday. 'The temporary closure is following Municipal Ordinance No. 045 declaring 32 days of annual tourist holiday for the environmental recovery and the rehabilitation of the lagoon,' the Del Carmen local government unit (LGU) said in a statement Tuesday. Repairs of some tourism facilities will also be facilitated during the monthlong holiday, the LGU said. The move will also allow the lagoon's ecosystem to recover and regenerate and provide a reprieve for the local flora and fauna. The LGU encouraged tourists and domestic visitors to visit other tourist destinations, especially the islets and beaches, and the famous Mangrove Forest Site in Del Carmen. Source: Philippines News Agency