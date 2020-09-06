Siargao Island town opens aerial zip line

Despite the continuing threat of the dreaded coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), the town of San Benito in Siargao Island in the province of Surigao del Norte is set to open a destination that will add to the numerous tourist destinations to the island.

San Benito Mayor Gina Sumando Menil told Philippine News Agency on Sunday (Sept. 6) that the 2.2-kilometer surfing aerial zip line will formally open on Tuesday.

“We will officially open the surfing aerial zip line to inform the public that it is ready to accept local and foreign tourists who would like to experience thrills and adventure in our municipality,” Menil said.

Though health protocols being implemented in Siargao and the rest of Surigao del Norte are still in effect, Menil emphasized the importance of informing the public that the aerial zip line is now open to accept tourists who love thrills and adventure.

“When this pandemic will be over, local and foreign tourists, through information in different social media platforms will surely include in their list our aerial zip line once they visit Siargao Island,” Menil said.

The construction of the aerial zip line commenced in September last year and was completed last Aug. 31 with a total budget of PHP12 million.

“Riding through our zip line will allow visitors to see the vastness of our mangroves in San Benito including our local version of Chocolate Hills and the splendid islets covered with white sand,” Menil said.

She added that the mangroves in San Benito are the oldest in Siargao that covers more than a thousand hectares and are home to species of marine resources and birds especially wild ducks.

“During dark nights, fireflies light the vastness of our mangroves here and such magic has attracted visitors to come,” Menil said.

The opening of the aerial zipline on Tuesday will be graced by the top officials of the province of Surigao del Norte and the mayors of the different towns on the island.

“Due to the health protocols, we are not expecting visitors coming from outside of Siargao except those who are already here and have completed their 14-day quarantine. Through this activity, we will be able to inform the public that the San Benito Surfing Aerial Zip Line is now open and ready to accept travelers and visitors both from the country and abroad,” Menil said.

