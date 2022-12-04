Siargao bets rule Leg 3 of Pilipinas Surfing Nationals

BUTUAN CITY: Four surfers from Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte emerged triumphant in their respective divisions during the Leg 3 of Pilipinas Surfing Nationals from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3 in Baybay, Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

In the final round of the tournament on Saturday, John Mark “Marama” Tokong of Siargao captured the Men’s Open Short Board Division crown.

Another Siargao surfer, Toby Espejon, won the Junior Boy’s Division after scoring 10.25 points against Ailen Magos, Julius Isaguirre, and Jayuard Alciso during the final round.

The Women’s Open Long Board Division was also dominated by Aping Agudo of Siargao by defeating her lone opponent Daisy Valdez with a heat score of 7.

Agudo was also the champion in the same division during the Leg 2 of the national surfing tourney in Baler last month.

Siargao’s Maria Gracialla Migullas also won the top post in the Junior Girl’s Short Board Division by garnering a 10 heat score against Mara Lopez, Cathleya Casals, and Kaila Dela Torre.

In a statement Sunday, Surigao del Norte 1st District Rep. Francisco Jose Matugas II congratulated the Siargao surfers for their victories.

“Thank you for doing your best. You have proven that Siargao surfers are among the best in the country,” Matugas said.

The Leg 3 of Pilipinas Surfing Nationals is organized and sanctioned by the United Philippine Surfing Association and supported by the Borongan City government, the Eastern Samar provincial government, and the Lone Legislative District of Eastern Samar.

The tournament is also supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Sports Commissio

Source: Philippines News Agency