Siakol guitarist announces he is quitting band

Is popular Pinoy rock band Siakol headed for a breakup?

It appears so when the group's guitarist, Anthony Miniong Cervantes, announced on Tuesday that he was quitting the band, which has become synonymous with the rock scene that dominated the country in the 1990s.

Siakol was known for such hits as Tropa, Bakit Pa, Gabay, the 90s youth anthem, Lakas Tama and many others.

In a Facebook post, Cervantes, who has been Siakol guitarist since the group's founding in ParaAaque in 1994, said he was quitting because his bandmates are always disagreeing.

Paalam Siakol... Pahinga na muna si Miniong...Salamat sa aking mga kabanda na hindi magkasundo.. At salamat mga Siakolista! (Goodbye Siakol...Miniong is taking a rest...Thanks to my bandmates who can't unite...And thanks Siakolista), Cervantes wrote on Facebook. He followed this with the hashtags #akonalangangaayaw #signingoff #miniong #ayawnyonatalagangmagayos #unhealthyna #burnout and #bahalanasiakolissiakol.

It has been an open book that things were not always rosy at Siakol, especially between vocalist Noel Palomo and bassist Wowie Flores.

In May 2016, Palomo and Flores engaged in a fistfight while performing at the Club Velvet in Davao City.

The fistfight led to the cancelation of the gig but the following day, the group showed up to play in Pampanga.

In a subsequent video post, Palomo downplayed the incident, saying fistfights are among the height of Siakol's performance.

What you saw was a product of imagination. Because there were many of us, the venue became so hot but it's part of the show, he added.

In comments to his post, fans urged Cervantes, who had formed another band -- Pseudo Red -- to continue with Siakol, saying the tension would soon pass.

Other Siakol members have not responded to Cervantes' post as of yet.

Source: Philippines News Agency