Show highlights importance of responsible pet ownership

While many people treat pets, dogs in particular, as part of their families, there are also those who also think of them as mere 'eye-candies' on social media.

Celina Feldmann, a Swiss dog handler, said this must not be the case for dog owners as these furry and adorable creatures also need special care and attention just as humans do.

She said deciding to own dogs come with responsibilities and a commitment to keep them alive and happy.

[Considering that dogs live for more than 10 years], part of responsible pet ownership means allowing them to move around. Dog wants to do something, go out and play, it is a dog. Not a thing or toy, let's think of them as companions, she said in an interview during the 10th Philippine Circuit Show 2020 in Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City last January 17.

Feldmann owns a Papillon breed, which she said, is a nice type to keep in the family but she also takes it out for hiking.

Philippine Canine Club Inc. (PCCI) president and chair Augusto Benedicto Santos III, in an interview with the Philippine News Agency, said 8,000 dogs owned by people from 21 countries participated in the show.

In fact, it is the biggest (dog show) in 57 years and the most forward exhibitors are here. We started with a vision to have this and bring dogs all over the world to show and now it has become bigger and bigger each time, Santos said.

The exclusive showcase has also become an avenue for others who are just looking to get dogs to consider what can best fit their lifestyle.

Dog enthusiast William Thio who keeps a Pembroke Welsh Corgi said he is fond of it because it has a perfect size.

Not that big or small and yet they are very loyal and active. They're [also] quite nice to look at, he shared.

Jun Sunga, another owner, and breeder, who are among the ones that introduced Alaskan Malamute here, said there are a lot of boxes to tick before going for a particular breed.

The Malamute is a breed that pulls weight, it is used in Alaska for speed and endurance and strength that's commercialized in movies like eight below, he said.

For instance, he said some dog breeds are not fit for the Philippines because of the country's tropical climate.

But it's not meant for the country since it is really hot here so they are high-maintenance, but if you want it, you need to arrange a special set-up. Always research about the breed, its purpose, size-- bigger doesn't mean better, the import doesn't mean quality, he added.

The four-day show started on January 16 and ended on January 19. It is an annual event that gathers dog enthusiasts in the country and all over the world.

Source: Philippines News Agency