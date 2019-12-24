Shortlist for Armed Forces of the Philippines chief’s successor now being created

A shortlist on the possible successor of Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief-of-Staff Gen. Noel Clement is being drawn up, military spokesperson, Marine Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, said Monday.

The list, Arevalo said, will be forwarded to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, who will then give it to President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

"All of the recommendees possess the character, the competence, managerial expertise, leadership and the respect of our troops (which is needed) to follow the (Armed Forces of the Philippines) Transformation Roadmap," he said.

Clement was appointed Armed Forces of the Philippines chief last September 24. He is scheduled to retire early January when he reaches the mandatory military retirement age of 56.

Clement, a member of Philippine Military Academy Class of 1985, succeeded his classmate, Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr., who left the service after reaching the mandatory military retirement age.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines chief was born Jan. 5, 1964 in Lipa, Batangas.

Source: Philippines News agency