Shorooq Partners’ Gametech Program Aims to Grow 100 Gametech Startups With the Launch of Its 2nd Cohort

The 300-plus Hour Virtual Program Led by Global Leading Subject Matter Experts Is Designed to Help Gametech Founders Secure Seed Investments

SHFT Build Gametech Program Cohort 2

ABU DHABI, Arab Emirates, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shorooq Partners, the leading technology investor in the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan, is pleased to announce the launch of the second cohort of its Gametech Program, SHFT Build, after the success of the inaugural cohort. The virtual program, set to kick off on Oct. 24, features industry leaders and subject matter experts who will coach founders and game developers on how to build game tech investment-ready startups.

To enrich the comprehensive learning experience, SHFT Build Gametech partners up with 12 new global partners such as Razer, Godot Engine, The Game Fund, and others, along with the program’s leading partners Amazon Web Services, Tamatem Games, Batal Gaming, and Invest Game, to name a few. This cohort is also supported by strategic ecosystem partners such as Sharjah Media City (Shams), TwoFour54, and AD Gaming.

Participants in the 300-plus hour experience receive access to more than 40 global industry experts through one-to-one mentorship and group sessions. In addition, once accepted into the program, participants are provided with more than $250,000 worth of in-kind perks and benefits such as AWS Cloud Credits, subsidized software subscriptions, business setup, publishing, and retail distribution support. They also get to join an exclusive Discord community connecting them to hundreds of like-minded founders from across the globe.

“As value investors, we have always been committed to being founders’ partners and developing ecosystems around industries that we believe will be shaping tomorrow’s economy,” says Mahmoud Adi, Shorooq Partners’ Founding Partner. “SHFT Build enables us to provide support, guidance, and know-how for founders in their earliest stages – accelerating their growth at zero cost and equity free. We are here to support governments and corporations across the world and specifically the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Pakistan, and Türkiye to build the Gametech sector and attract successful companies into the region and help them expand,” added Tarek Fouad, Shorooq Partners’ Head of Growth.

Upon completion of the program, founders are shortlisted to pitch at the SHFT Build Gametech Demo Day, which is attended by more than 100,000 viewers online and features global investors looking to connect and partner up with startups in the gaming industry. The inaugural cohort, which took place in April 2022, featured 68 founders from 14 different countries, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Egypt, Canada, United States of America. Founders spent more than eight weeks working with Shorooq Partners SHFT Build team and leading subject matter experts before pitching their offerings to 160 investors, partners across the globe in its sought-for demo day.

SHFT Build Gametech invites founders in game development, game engine creators, publishers, Web3 and blockchain gaming, as well as streaming and esports platforms at idea, MVP, Pre-Seed, and Seed stages to apply to its second cohort.

Visit shft.shorooq.com to apply before the deadline on Oct. 20, 2022.

About Shorooq Partners

Founded in 2017, Shorooq Partners is the leading early-stage venture capital firm investing in the most innovative startups across MENAP. Shorooq Partners has backed market-leading disruptors, including Pure Harvest Smart Farms, Sarwa, NymCard, Lean Technologies, TruKKer, and Retailo. Shorooq Partners is headquartered in Abu Dhabi and has six offices across the MENAP region.

Shorooq Partners refers to a group of companies that are affiliates of each other and which operate under this business name, of which Shorooq Partners Ltd (regulated by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority FSRA Registration No 190004 ) is a member.

Image 1: SHFT Build Gametech Program Cohort 2

Founders globally in the gaming and esports industry are invite to apply before 20th October 2022

