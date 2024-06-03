SHOOTERS CROWNED 2023 TLDM SPORTSMAN, SPORTSWOMAN

KUALA LUMPUR, Shooters Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) Petty Officer Mohd Azlan Md Salleh and Lt Nur Suryani Mohamed Taibi were crowned 2023 TLDM Sportsman and Sportswoman during the TLDM Sports Excellence Appreciation Ceremony today. TLDM said in a statement that both of them received a trophy and RM3,000 in cash from Chief of Navy Admiral Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Ayob at the event held at M Sidek Shabudin auditorium, Lumut Naval Base, Perak. Both athletes were chosen based on their excellent achievements at the national level, along with their extraordinary determination and commitment as well as their ability to produce performances that make the service branch proud. 'Also, football team coach Chief Petty Officer Mohd Khairil Hafiz Mohd Zanggi was awarded 2023 TLDM Best Sports Coach while the TLDM Football and Futsal Association won the 2023 TLDM Best Sports Association Award and the 2023 Unexpected Achievement Special Award,' TLDM said. The ceremony also was in appreciation of the excellent performance of a thletes who managed to defend the InterService Games (ISG) title for the 14th consecutive time and to commemorate the TLDM Sports Control Authority's (LEKAS) Golden Jubilee. Meanwhile, Abdul Rahman in his speech expressed his pride in TLDM's achievements in the ISG and the 32nd South East Asian (SEA) Games in Cambodia last year and urged that all programmes organised by LEKAS be made high impact and to boost collaborations with other agencies for their mutual benefit. Source: BERNAMA News Agency