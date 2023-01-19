Shipment of 200K coco seed nuts for Dinagat starts

BUTUAN CITY: The first batch of shipment of the coconut seed nuts for farmers in Dinagat Islands province is underway, with the loading being made at the Zamboanga City port starting Thursday.

“The first shipment will involve some 40,000 coconut seed nuts which will arrive in Dinagat Island by the middle of next week,” Philippine Coconut Authority in the Caraga Region (PCA-13) Manager Joel Oclarit said.

The seed nuts, composed of open-pollinated varieties of Catigan Dwarf, came from the PCA Research Center in Zamboanga City.

“A total of 200,000 seed nuts will be delivered to Dinagat Islands as per requested by the provincial government. The navy ship we are utilizing can only carry 40,000 seed nuts,” Oclarit said.

He said their office will request another round of delivery after the first batch to complete the total number of seed nuts.

Typhoon Odette in Dec. 2021 destroyed at least 1.3 million coconut trees in the seven towns of the island province, affecting some 9,345 coconut farmers.

Oclarit said the seed nuts derived from the PCA Research Center are free, with the handling services shouldered by the provincial government.

Gov. Nilo Demerey Jr. said the seed nuts "will significantly help" the coconut farmers in the province, especially in the recovery efforts to improve their affected livelihood.

Source: Philippines News Agency