﻿Shelter for homeless LGBTQ+ members to rise in Sorsogon

Homeless, abandoned, and elderly members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) community will soon have a place to stay in Sorsogon after a Good Samaritan donated 1,500 square meters of land for the project in Barangay San Juan Roro, Sorsogon City.

Salvador Mendoza, Sorsogon provincial information officer, on Friday said the soon-to-be home for homeless LGBTQ+ group members is part of the provincial government’s desire to “promote the welfare and well-rounded development of the people of Sorsogon.”

“We are already preparing necessary documents needed, we are now starting collecting data as of how many members of LGBTQ+ in Sorsogon are homeless, abandoned, and elderly, we will also ensure that homeless gays from Sorsogon province will benefit from the said project,” Mendoza said in an interview.

He also said the Sorsogon provincial government is very thankful to a local businessman who donated the land, for his generosity.

“Zaldy Jebulan, a good Samaritan residing in Sorsogon City, has donated 1,500 square meters of land located to the provincial government in support of Escudero’s project for the gay community as part of his ‘Diversity and Inclusion’ advocacy,” he said.

Sorsogon Gov. Francis Escudero, in a statement, said that his dream project for the abandoned as well as elderly members of the LGBT community will soon materialize as the provincial government has secured the land where it will be built.

“We shall soon establish and construct a ‘Home for Homeless Gays’ in Sorsogon,” the governor also posted on his Twitter account.

Mendoza said the sanctuary will be a multi-functional building that will not only serve as a shelter but also function as a livelihood training center for the LGBTQ+ community.

On Thursday, Bobby Gigantone, Sorsogon provincial tourism officer, said in a social media post: “We have nothing but pride and gratefulness for Mr. Zaldy Jebulan for donating land for the construction of a home that will house homeless gays.”

Source: Philippines News Agency