Shellfish poisoning kills girl, downs 4 others in Samar

A four-year-old girl died and four other children from Catbalogan City in Samar were rushed to a hospital on Tuesday after eating red tide-infected shellfish, the Department of Health (DOH) reported.

The paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) took the life early Tuesday of the child from Old Mahayag village in Catbalogan.

Four other young victims from the same village were rushed to the Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center in this city, said Roderick Boyd Cerro, DOH regional surveillance officer.

The victims manifested symptoms such as numbness, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Infected shellfishes were gathered in Irong-Irong Bay, one of the 13 bays in Eastern Visayas with existing shellfish ban due to the presence of red tide toxins in both shellfish meat and seawater.

“At least 15 other people who also consumed shellfish with the victims are now under strict observation,” Cerro said in a phone interview on Wednesday.

In Daram, Samar six individuals aged 18-55 years old, have been admitted at the Samar Provincial Hospital after eating shellfish on October 10, BFAR reported on Wednesday.

It can be recalled that in mid-September, two children died due to PSP in Daram town. PSP occurs from ingesting bivalve shellfish (such as mussels, oysters, and clams) that contain toxins.

In Eastern Visayas, red tide alert is currently up in the waters of Biliran province; Guiuan, Eastern Samar; Villareal Bay in Samar; Cambatutay Bay in Tarangnan, Samar; coastal waters of Zumarraga, Samar; coastal waters of Leyte, Leyte; Cancabato Bay in Tacloban City; Matarinao Bay stretching across the towns of General MacArthur, Hernani, Quinapondan, and Salcedo in Eastern Samar.

Also hit by red tide are Carigara Bay — affecting the towns of Babatngon, San Miguel, Barugo, Carigara, and Capoocan in Leyte; Irong-irong Bay in Catbalogan City, Samar; San Pedro Bay in Basey, Samar; Maqueda Bay affecting the towns of Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, San Sebastian, Calbiga, Pinabacdao, and Hinabangan in Samar; and coastal waters of Daram, Samar.

Fish, squid, shrimp, and crabs gathered in these bays are safe to eat “provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking,” BFAR said.

