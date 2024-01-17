Shear line to bring scattered rains over Mindanao

MANILA: Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail over Mindanao due to the shear line, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Wednesday. Meanwhile, cloudy skies with light rains will be felt over the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, and Camarines Norte due to the northeast monsoon. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, also due to the effects of the northeast monsoon. Strong winds and rough coastal waters will be felt over the northern and eastern sections of the country, while the rest of the archipelago will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 22°C to 31°C; Baguio City, 13°C to 20°C; Laoag City, 21°C to 31°C; Legazpi City, 24°C to 31°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 30°C; Puerto Princesa City, 26°C to 31°C; and Metro Davao, 23°C to 29°C. Source: Philippines News Agency