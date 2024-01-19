Shear line to bring scattered rains over Caraga, Davao Region

MANILA: The shear line affecting the eastern sections of the Visayas and Mindanao is forecast to bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Caraga and the Davao Region, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Friday. Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon will bring cloudy skies with light rains over Cagayan Valley and Aurora. Metro Manila, the Ilocos and Cordillera regions, Calabarzon, Bicol region, and the rest of Central Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, also due to the effects of the northeast monsoon. The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the shear line and localized thunderstorms. Strong winds and rough coastal waters will be felt over the northern and eastern sections of the Southern Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao, while the rest of the archipelago will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 22°C to 29°C; Baguio City, 14°C to 23°C; Laoag City, 20°C to 29°C; Legazpi City, 24°C to 28°C; Metro Cebu, 26°C to 30°C; Puerto Princesa City, 24°C to 31°C; and Metro Davao, 23°C to 29°C. Meanwhile, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said the impact of the shear line is still manageable at the regional and local levels, affecting 70,862 families or 270,206 individuals in the Davao Region and Caraga. As of this posting, the shear line has so far displaced 9,984 families. Of these, 4,217 are staying inside evacuation centers while 5,767 families are outside the centers. OCD Davao Region and Caraga remain on "blue alert" status due to the shear line. The shearline-induced landslides have reportedly left seven persons dead and two injured in Monkayo, Davao de Oro. Asuncion town in Davao Del Norte, as well as Sta. Josefa, Loreto, and Veruele in Agusan Del Sur were placed under state of calamity due to massive floods. Other national gove rnment agencies involved in response operations remain on standby for the augmentation of resources and assistance to the affected areas. A total of PHP6.5 million worth of assistance has been provided by the government to the affected families. Emergency alerts and warning messages are being disseminated regularly through various channels to caution the communities. Source: Philippines News Agency