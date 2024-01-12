Latest News

Shear line to bring scattered rains over Bicol Region, E. Visayas

MANILA: The shear line is forecast to bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, and Quezon, the weather bureau said Friday. Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, and Aurora will have cloudy skies with light rains, while Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon. Elsewhere, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will prevail due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said. Strong winds and rough coastal waters will be felt over the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and the Visayas, while the rest of Luzon and the Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas. Mindanao, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. The temperature in Metro Manila will rang e from 22°C to 31°C; Baguio City, 13°C to 23°C; Laoag City, 21°C to 31°C; Legazpi City, 23°C to 30°C; Metro Cebu, 26°C to 30°C; Puerto Princesa City, 25°C to 31°C; and Metro Davao, 26°C to 33°C. Source: Philippines News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.