Shear line to bring rains over the Visayas, Zambo Peninsula

The shear line is affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and the Visayas, while the northeast monsoon or 'amihan' is affecting the rest of Luzon, the weather bureau said Wednesday. In its 4:00 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the shear line will continue to bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Visayas, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Quezon province, and Zamboanga Peninsula. PAGASA warned residents in these areas that flash floods or landslides may occur during moderate to at times heavy rains. On the other hand, the northeast monsoon will bring light rains over Cagayan Valley and Aurora, as well as partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon. The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms. The weather bureau warned that flash floods or landslides are possible during severe thunderstorms that may occur in the area. Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters will be felt over Luzon, while the rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds with slight to moderate seas, it said. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 22°C to 32°C; Baguio City, 14°C to 24°C; Laoag City, 20°C to 32°C; Legazpi City, 24°C to 28°C; Metro Cebu, 26°C to 30°C; Puerto Princesa City, 27°C to 32°C; and Metro Davao, 26°C to 33°C. Source: Philippines News Agency