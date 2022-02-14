﻿Shear line to bring light to heavy rains in Bicol, Visayas

The shear line or the tail-end of a frontal system will bring light to moderate, and at times, heavy rains over the Bicol region, Northern and Eastern Samar, and Samar on Saturday.

In its 5 a.m. weather advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned that “under these conditions, scattered flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely, especially in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards and in areas with significant antecedent rainfall.”

“The public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property,” it said.

“PAGASA Regional Services Division may issue local Heavy Rainfall Warnings, Rainfall/Thunderstorm Advisories, and other severe weather information specific to their areas of responsibility as appropriate,” the advisory added.

The weather bureau also forecasts cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the provinces of Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon, due to the shear line, warning of “possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.”

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains brought by the northeast monsoon.

Mindanao, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms brought by the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

