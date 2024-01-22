Shear line deaths in Davao Region climbs to 16

DAVAO CITY: Deaths caused by the shear line effects in Davao Region climbed to 16 with five injured victims as of Monday, the regional Office of the Civil Defense (OCD-11) said. Ednar Dayanghirang, the OCD-11 regional director, said incidents of flooding and landslides brought by the shear line were experienced in the provinces of Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental, and Davao del Norte since Jan.16. 'Fortunately, people heeded the call of the government. The people listened to evacuation calls when flooding occurred,' he said in a press briefing here. Of the number, 12 deaths were recorded in Davao de Oro, Davao City (2), Davao Oriental (1), and Davao Occidental (1). "The magnitude of the flooding is unprecedented. This is the first time that more than 600,000 were affected and the vastness of the area covered is something we have to think seriously about,' Dayanghirang said. At least 337 barangays consisting of 134,879 families or 606,483 individuals have been affected, OCD-11 records show. O CD-11 reported around PHP68 million and PHP26 million worth of damage to agriculture and infrastructure, respectively. At least 161 houses were also damaged, while 29 roads and bridges remain impassable. Assistance extended by the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the local government units to date has reached PHP49 million. Source: Philippines News Agency