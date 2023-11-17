Shear line, ‘amihan’ to dampen most of PH

The shear line affecting the eastern section of the Visayas, and the northeast monsoon or 'amihan' affecting Luzon will bring scattered or isolated rain showers across the country, the weather bureau said Friday. In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the shear line and the trough of a low-pressure area (LPA) will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Caraga, Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental, Palawan, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi. On the other hand, the northeast monsoon or 'amihan' will bring cloudy skies with light rains over Batanes and Cagayan, including the Babuyan Islands. The northeast monsoon will likewise bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon. The rest of the country will continue to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the shear line and localized thunderstorms, PAGASA said. Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will be felt over Luzon and the eastern section of the Visayas and Mindanao, while the rest of the country will experience light to moderate wind speeds and slight to moderate seas. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 24°C to 33°C; Baguio City, 16°C to 25°C; Laoag City, 25°C to 34°C; Legazpi City, 25°C to 31°C; Metro Cebu, 23°C to 30°C; Puerto Princesa City, 26°C to 32°C; and Metro Davao, 24°C to 30°C. Source: Philippines News Agency