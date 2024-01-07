Shear line, ‘amihan’ to bring rains across PH

MANILA: Two weather systems will continue to dampen the country, with a shear line affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon and Visayas while the Northeast monsoon will affect the rest of Luzon. In its 4 a.m. advisory on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), also said the presence of a shear line will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Quezon, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur. The weather bureau warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains in these areas. The Northeast monsoon, locally known as "amihan,' will continue to bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains in Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and the rest of Calabarzon region, while the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. In Luzon, moderate to strong winds will be blowing through the northeast while moderate to rough coastal waters will prevail. Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate northeast winds with slight to moderate coastal waters. Source: Philippines News Agency