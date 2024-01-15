Shear line, ‘amihan’ to bring rain showers across PH

MANILA: A huge part of the country will experience rain showers due to shear line and the northeast monsoon or "amihan", the weather bureau said Monday. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by shear line affecting the eastern sections of the Visayas and Mindanao will prevail over Southern Leyte, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and Davao Region. In its 4 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides. The northeast monsoon affecting Luzon and the rest of the Visayas will cause light rains over the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, and Bicol Region. It will also bring isolated light rains over Metro Manila, Western Visayas, and the rest of Luzon. PAGASA forecast both the shear line and localized thunderstorms to bring isolated rain showers over the rest of the archipelago. Meanwhile, string winds and rough seas wi ll be experienced over the eastern sections of Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao. According to PAGASA, the rest of the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas. Rough to very rough seas are forecast over the northern seaboard of Northern Luzon, the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao. Sea travel is risky for small sea vessels, and PAGASA advised mariners of these vessels to remain in port or seek safe harbor. Source: Philippines News Agency