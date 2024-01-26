Shear line, ‘amihan’ continue to bring rains over parts of PH

The shear line affecting the eastern section of the Visayas, and the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon will continue to bring scattered rains over several parts of the country, the weather bureau said Friday. In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the shear line is forecast to bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Eastern Visayas and Caraga. Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon is expected to bring cloudy skies with rains over Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Aurora, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque, Aklan, and Capiz, as well as cloudy skies with light rains over the Cordilleras. Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, also due to the effects of the 'amihan.' On the other hand, the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms. Flash floods or landslides may occur in vulnerable areas during severe thunderstorms, PAGASA said. Strong winds and rough coastal waters will be felt over the western and eastern sections of Southern Luzon and the Visayas, as well as in the eastern section of Mindanao. The rest of the archipelago will experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 21°C to 29°C; Baguio City, 12°C to 21°C; Laoag City, 18°C to 31°C; Legazpi City, 24°C to 27°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 31°C; Puerto Princesa City, 26°C to 31°C; and Metro Davao, 23°C to 32°C. Source: Philippines News Agency