Sexagenarian nabbed for illegal manufacture of firecrackers

BOCAUE, Bulacan: Authorities have arrested a man for illegally manufacturing firecrackers in Barangay Biñang 1st here on Tuesday.

In his report on Wednesday, Col. Relly Arnedo, provincial director of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office, said Edgardo Mendoza, 64, was caught in the act of manufacturing pyrotechnic products without the necessary permit.

Arnedo said the recovered evidence include 700 pieces of “kwitis” (rocket), 500 pieces of jumbo gold fountain, 28 pieces of unfinished “sputnik” silver fountain, one piece of two-layer pagoda and assorted firecracker/pyrotechnic wrapper with a total estimated market value of PHP15,700.

He said the suspect now faces a criminal complaint for violation of Republic Act 7183 (An Act Regulating the Sale, Manufacture, Distribution and Use of Firecrackers and Other Pyrotechnic Devices).

“There is no let up for Bulacan police in implementing its drive against illegal manufacturers of pyrotechnics and firecrackers,” he said in a statement.

Last Dec. 8, the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Bulacan provincial government and local officials conducted a joint inspection of different firecrackers and fireworks establishments in this town as they intensified the crackdown against illegal manufacturers of firecrackers.

The move aims to ensure that firecracker and pyrotechnic dealers, sellers, and manufacturers comply with the implementing regulations and guidelines stated in RA 7183 and Executive Order 28.

Those who will be caught manufacturing, selling, distributing, or using illegal firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices will face a fine of PHP20,000 to PHP30,000, imprisonment of six months to one year, cancellation of license and business permit and confiscation of inventory stocks.

At present, there are 61 licensed fireworks stores and six legitimate fireworks factories in this town alone

Source: Philippines News Agency